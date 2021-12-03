FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Stora Enso Oyj Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.26.

Shares of SEOAY opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

