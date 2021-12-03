FY2021 EPS Estimates for KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Reduced by Taglich Brothers

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) – Taglich Brothers lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KULR Technology Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KULR. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KULR Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of KULR Technology Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

KULR Technology Group stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. KULR Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 468.68% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.