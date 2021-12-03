FY2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report released on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $32.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $34.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.47 EPS.

SIVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.37.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $712.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $709.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $619.72. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $337.83 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after acquiring an additional 162,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after buying an additional 1,235,927 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.