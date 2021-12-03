FY2021 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $18.79 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.82.

UNH stock opened at $446.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $466.00. The firm has a market cap of $420.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,023 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.