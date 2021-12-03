FY2022 EPS Estimates for Empire Increased by Analyst (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Empire in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.64. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Empire has a 52-week low of C$23.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.55 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

