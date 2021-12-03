FY2022 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.80.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $198.68 on Friday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $153.34 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

