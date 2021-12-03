FY2022 EPS Estimates for Persimmon Plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Persimmon in a research note issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will earn $7.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Persimmon’s FY2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.77. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $64.78 and a 1-year high of $95.50.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

