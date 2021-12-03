Gain Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) – B. Riley dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.16). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.43) EPS.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 228.77%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GANX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

GANX stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 217.7% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 65,939 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 543.3% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 54,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

