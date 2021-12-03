Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Acquired by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 17,482.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 131,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 785.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 536,151 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $12,799,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTES. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.