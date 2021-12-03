Gather Reaches Market Cap of $17.92 Million (GTH)

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Gather coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gather has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Gather has a market cap of $17.92 million and $1.44 million worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00045144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.55 or 0.00249158 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00086954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gather Profile

GTH is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . The official website for Gather is www.gather.network . Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

