GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.95

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.95 and last traded at $49.05, with a volume of 28385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.53.

GDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC dropped their price target on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. GDS’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 61.4% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,265 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 243.7% during the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 678.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 147.4% during the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

