Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

GMTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GMTX opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

