Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-11% yr/yr from FY20 to $2.39-2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion.Genesco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.900 EPS.

Genesco stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $963.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42. Genesco has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Genesco will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Genesco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 145.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 74,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 34.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Genesco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Genesco by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.