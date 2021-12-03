Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Genesco updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.40-6.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.83. 5,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.16. Genesco has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average is $60.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Genesco by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 34.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 145.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

