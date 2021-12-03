Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading 3% Higher

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s share price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.50 and last traded at $65.67. 1,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 136,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.76.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Genesco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $989.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.16.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after buying an additional 120,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genesco by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genesco by 18.8% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 888,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Genesco by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.