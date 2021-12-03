Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Up 7.9%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shares shot up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. 822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 924,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEL. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genesis Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.51.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

