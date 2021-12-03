Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

