Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Enservco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enservco by 93.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

ENSV opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.33. Enservco Co. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Enservco had a negative return on equity of 85.58% and a negative net margin of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter.

About Enservco

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

