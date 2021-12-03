Geode Capital Management LLC Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

ICMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 million, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.41.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is -428.57%.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

