Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of CynergisTek as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CynergisTek during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Lawrence Sr Flood, Sr. bought 35,000 shares of CynergisTek stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTEK opened at $1.41 on Friday. CynergisTek, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.22.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%.

CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

