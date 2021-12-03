Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JanOne by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JanOne by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JanOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JanOne alerts:

JanOne stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. JanOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.46.

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN).

Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.