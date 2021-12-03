Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 11,688 Shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 49.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Security Instruments were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 91,653 shares during the last quarter. 22.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

