Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

GRPTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC raised Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Getlink alerts:

GRPTF stock remained flat at $$14.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. Getlink has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.