GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Receives C$55.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GFL. CIBC upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE:GFL opened at C$48.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.50. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$34.09 and a 12-month high of C$54.01. The firm has a market cap of C$15.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.5287371 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -1.95%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

