GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $21.64

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.64, but opened at $22.62. GH Research shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 2,335 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

