Ghost (GHOST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $82,348.00

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and $82,348.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ghost has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00043651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.00242412 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00086841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

