Gilbert E. Nathan Acquires 1,000 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $15,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RC stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 1,587.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.