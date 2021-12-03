Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.60.

GTLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gitlab stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. Gitlab has a one year low of $87.53 and a one year high of $137.00.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

