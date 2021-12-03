Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $90.60

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $90.60 and last traded at $90.80, with a volume of 28036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.54.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gitlab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

