Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.39 million, a PE ratio of 451.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

