Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 6th (NASDAQ:GACQU)

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:GACQU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 6th. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 17,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $170,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:GACQU opened at $10.69 on Friday. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,783,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,783,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,783,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,583,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,247,000.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

