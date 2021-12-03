Global Self Storage, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Global Self Storage has a payout ratio of 173.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELF opened at $5.30 on Friday. Global Self Storage has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 19.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Aegis upped their price objective on Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

