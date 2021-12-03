Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Global Self Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 173.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ SELF opened at $5.30 on Friday. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Self Storage during the third quarter worth $120,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global Self Storage by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Self Storage by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

