Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Up 60.5% in November

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the October 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 171.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter.

