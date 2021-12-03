GlobalBoost-Y Trading 24.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $645,692.52 and $5,684.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,010.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,485.67 or 0.08008671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.66 or 0.00356474 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $559.78 or 0.00999422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00083140 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.77 or 0.00419150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.80 or 0.00401352 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars.

