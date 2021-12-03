Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,690,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 58,520,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Globalstar by 2,588.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,660 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $926,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Globalstar by 327.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,518,408. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of -0.01.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

