GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Barclays

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

GMS stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. GMS has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.07.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $294,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,383 shares of company stock worth $1,845,116. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in GMS by 275.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

