goeasy (TSE:GSY) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of goeasy (TSE:GSY) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$206.00 target price on the stock.

GSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities started coverage on goeasy in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a C$261.00 price target for the company. Desjardins increased their price target on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$215.88.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$177.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a quick ratio of 14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.92. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$85.90 and a 1-year high of C$218.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$192.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$177.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, Director Susan Doniz bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$187.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,116.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at C$346,764. Also, Director Karen Basian bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$193.32 per share, with a total value of C$193,318.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,319,816.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

