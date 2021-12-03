Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stake Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Gogo were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOGO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 106.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOGO shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $12.87 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

