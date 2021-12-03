Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,162 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GORO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of GORO opened at $1.82 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

