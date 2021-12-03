Goldcoin Achieves Market Cap of $5.08 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and $9,032.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.28 or 0.00362236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000105 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002179 BTC.

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,746,969 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

