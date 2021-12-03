Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.01

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 67412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

GNOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter valued at $59,058,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,557,000 after purchasing an additional 293,678 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,003,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after buying an additional 510,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

