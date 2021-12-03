Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.01

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 67412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.
GNOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60.
About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)
Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
