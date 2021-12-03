Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is Ledyard National Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,815 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.68% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $20,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,912,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 341,284 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,356,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,093,000 after buying an additional 312,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,361,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 477,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,425,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,638,000 after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,393,000 after acquiring an additional 925,470 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $34.08 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31.

