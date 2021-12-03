Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,626 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 22.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Morphic by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Morphic by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $47.02 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 5,477 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $328,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $642,215.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,227.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $3,539,745. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

