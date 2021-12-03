Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $917,000 Position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SeaSpine worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 10.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,824,000 after purchasing an additional 562,268 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SeaSpine by 17.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 52,432 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,876,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in SeaSpine by 22.6% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 541,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SeaSpine during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.12.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

SeaSpine Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.