Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $943,000 Stock Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 129,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 36,443 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

