Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 6,678 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,167 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Piedmont Lithium worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 25.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,537 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 479.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,031 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 58,211 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter valued at about $4,658,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $2,255,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $127,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLL stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.15 and a quick ratio of 23.15. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

