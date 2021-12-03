Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 2,118.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 99,503 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 162.7% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 187,350 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $9,837,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ THCA opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

