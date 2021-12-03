GPM Growth Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises about 3.0% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.85. 8,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,847. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.02. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

