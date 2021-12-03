Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Price Down 3%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. 1,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 223,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
