Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Price Down 3%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. 1,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 223,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

